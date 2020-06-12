Clara Irene Utley, 95, of Weesatche passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born January 17, 1925 in Arneckeville to the late Balzar and Gertrude Hahn.
Clara had a true passion for ranching, could pitch hay with the best of ‘em and had a huge fiery spirit.
She is survived by daughter, Donna (Robert) Kitchen of Sweeny; sons, David (Angie) Fulenchek of Goliad and Gary Fulenchek of Irving; sister, Agnes Mann of Cuero; brother, Hilbert (Evelyn) Hahn of Victoria; grandchildren, Mike Ferguson of LaPorte, Kim Gonzales of Cypress and Tommy Fulenchek of Victoria; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Fulenchek of Victoria, Caleb Ferguson of LaPorte, Jordyn Saenz of Cypress and Braydon Saenz of San Diego, California; and great-great grandchild, Salem Saenz of San Diego, California.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Albert George Fulenchek in 1965 and Willard Bryan Utley in 1999; sisters, Mary, Vera, Bertha, Margaret, Stacey and Cecelia; brothers, Albert, Anton, Henry, Jacob, Benny and Vincent Hahn.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m with a rosary led by Deacon Leo Sharron, 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Tommy Fulenchek, Keith Hahn, Mike Ferguson, Caleb Ferguson, Braydon Saenz, Warren Weise and Greg Eernisse.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michaels Catholic Church.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
