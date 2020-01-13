Clarence Wilson, 84, of Goliad, died Thursday, Jan. 9.
Mr. Wilson was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Victor, Colorado, to Robert A. and Grace Anderson Wilson. His hobbies included camping in the mountains, dancing and country music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Emmet, Robert and Charles Wilson; and sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Luke and Mary Van Alstyne.
Survivors include his daughters, Margaret Leann (Bubby) Simmons , Grace E. (Bruce) Wilson, Sherrie Wilson, Carolyn (Ralph) Cano, and Rose Lynn (Aaron) Palm; his sons, Jesse L. Wilson and Joe Wilson; and his brother, John W. Wilson.
A private service will be held at a later date.
