Cory Dean Billo, 52, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. His loving wife Cristy was by his side when he departed to his heavenly home. He was born August 1, 1969 in El Paso, Texas to Bertram and Gloria Billo.
Cory was a fun-loving, charismatic person who cherished family and friends more than anything, although the Astros were a close second. He and his wife Cristy built a wonderful life together in Goliad, Texas, where they developed lasting friendships and raised two girls Brooke and Mackenzie, whom he adored. He loved being a dad to “ his girls.” His fatherly touch reached more than just his own daughters; many of their friends viewed him as a father figure as well.
Being well read was very important to him, and he would often read whatever books he could get his hands on. His love of reading made him rich with “fun” facts. Some knew him as “Mr. Google,” because he always had an answer to every question. One of his favorite pass times was having intellectual debates with anyone who would lend an ear and an opinion.
He had a lifelong love of music. In high school he was a member of his school choir and won many awards for his singing. As he got older, he enjoyed singing in church, watching musicals with his family and dancing. He and Cristy would go dancing at any opportunity they had. He was truly an amazing person, who radiated love for all around him. His absence will always be felt, but his faith in God gives his family hope that they will see him again someday soon.
He is preceded in death by his father Bertram Billo. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cristy Billo; his two daughters Brooke Bochat Schwartzkopf (Kaleb) and Mackenzie Billo; his mother Gloria Billo; and his two sisters Lisa Billo Bone (Robert) and Cheryl Billo Caraway (Michael).
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad, Texas at 10:00 a.m., followed by a burial at the Peck Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kaleb Schwartzkopf, Robert Bone, Michael Caraway, Jason Mares, Jason Hoffer and Brad Schmidt
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Goliad Rotary Club or the Goliad Education Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home.