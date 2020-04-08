Damian G. Calderon, 80, passed away April 7, 2020.
He was born to the late Marcelino and Teodora Garcia Calderon.
He is survived by wife, Juanita “Janie” Calderon, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Damian was preceded in death by sons, Manuel and Basilio Calderon.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 9, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad with family receiving friends at 3 p.m.
