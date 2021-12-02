Daniel John Cornwell, 41, of Goliad, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Daniel was born August 1, 1980, in Glendale, California, to David Cornwell and Marjorie Fulton Cornwell.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Kortney Blankenship and husband, Chris; son, Dylan Cornwell and fiancé, Cat; grandson, Wyatt Blankenship; niece, Kyndal Cornwell; nephew, Cash Cornwell; numerous family and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Cornwell; grandfather, John Fulton; and grandmother, Linda Fulton.
Burial with military honors will be held on December 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in Glendale Cemetery, Goliad, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
