Darrell Lloyd Franke of Goliad passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Seguin. He was 81 years old. He was born on July 14, 1939, at the family home in Goliad to Lizzie and Clarence Franke.
He was of predominantly German ancestry and his forebearers originally settled in the Goliad area. Darrell grew up farming and ranching alongside his father and uncles and attended local schools.
He went to Texas A & I for his undergraduate studies and during that time, met and married the love of his life, Phyllis. Together, he and Phyllis pursued and obtained Masters degrees from East Texas State University. They raised three children and were married for 58 years. Darrell was a teacher for a few years, but spent the majority of his life working in farming and ranching.
Darrell was a true Texas original, who loved driving his tractor and cutting hay as much as telling three beer stories of dubious veracity. He enjoyed morning coffee each day with a cadre of childhood friends, and was a community fixture always waving a friendly hello wearing his signature overalls. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Darrell leaves many grieving survivors. These include his sister, Clarinell Patterson of Victoria, children, Dawn Franke Schendel of Comfort, Derrick Franke of Austin and wife Annie, Douglas Franke of Goliad and wife Shannon, as well as beloved grandchildren, cousins, nieces and friends.
Visitation for Darrell will be held on Friday, January 22 at the Grace Funeral Home in Goliad from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Please come to pay respe.cts and say a final farewell. There will not be a public funeral service and instead the family will have a small private service at a later date yet to be determined. The family appreciates prayers and well wishes.
Thoughts and prayers may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
