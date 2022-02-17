Darwyn Dale Duderstadt, 86, longtime resident of Weesatche, TX, passed away on February 15, 2022. Darwyn was born on December 2, 1935, to the late Oscar & Norma (Thurk) Duderstadt at home in Dobskyville, TX. Darwyn graduated from Goliad High School where he met his late wife, Waynell Diebel Duderstadt. They were united in marriage at St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
They built their lives in Weesatche where they did a variety of custom work, farming & ranching. He owned/operated Duderstadt Garage for over 40 years and Yorktown Motors. He loved meeting people, visiting with customers and many “regulars”. Darwyn had a kind heart and an easy-going personality; he never met a stranger. His kind personality came out in the way of assisting/helping others. Darwyn was a devoted member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, where he sat in the same spot every Sunday up until his last year of life.
Darwyn is preceded in death by his first wife, Waynell Duderstadt; son, Jeffery Todd Duderstadt; and parents, Oscar & Norma Duderstadt.
He is survived by Craig (Luann) Duderstadt, Tanya (Nolan) Jacob; wife, Rose Duderstadt; Larisa (Juan) Landin; grandchildren, Ashley (Jaron) Post, Megan (Matt) Baker, Brittany (Thomas) Hartfield, Katelynn (Jake) Boenig, Sebastian Landin; & brother, Pete (Doris) Duderstadt. He leaves behind 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins.
Pallbearers are Jaron Post, Matt Baker, Thomas Hartfield, Jake Boenig, Allan Duderstadt, Stephen Berger, and Chad Shelton. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Paulsgrove, Dr. Dan Dugi, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is at 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Thursday, February 17th, at 3:00 p.m at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Weesatche, TX. Burial will follow in St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church or Hermann Sons, Weesatche Lodge.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with Finch Funeral Chapel – Yorktown 361 564-2277