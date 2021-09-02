Daryle Boyd Wilson was born at home on August 31, 1940 in Vivian, LA. to James Boyd and Mary Evelyn Wilson. He moved to Texas with his family in 1947, first living in Refugio, and then for the rest of his life in Woodsboro. A love of his was playing in Little League and Pony League baseball with his father, Boyd, as his coach throughout that time. In high school he was the manager for the Woodsboro Eagles football team. During his school years he worked with his father who owned Wilson Plumbing and was proud to be a volunteer for the Woodsboro Fire Department.
He was a graduate of the Woodsboro High School Class of 1958 and maintained a strong bond with his classmates through present day. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business from the University of Corpus Christi in 1964. On September 19, 1967, Daryle married Linda Schlabach at the Lutheran Church in San Marcos, Tx. They were married for close to 54 years. Daryle’s parents purchased City Cleaners which he managed until he later bought them out and moved the location to the old Zarsky building, renaming it to Woodsboro Tailor and Gifts. Eventually Daryle added clothing lines which later became Wilson’s Western Wear. Over the years, with the help of his wife, parents, three daughters and countless dedicated employees, Daryle expanded the western business to include stores in Portland, Corpus and Kingsville.
Through watching him run his business, Daryle taught his daughters the value of hard work, responsibility, and the power of sharing God’s word. In 1988, he purchased the old Warren Hotel in Woodsboro to preserve a piece of our community’s history, and remodeled it into the restaurant, Wilson’s Railway Station. In 1997, Daryle purchased the Murray building and opened up a consignment shop for local people to sell their handmade crafts and goods. In 2002, as president of Good News, Inc, he used the building to serve as the home of his Christian-based after school program, The Eagle’s Nest, and the Woodsboro Food Bank through the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. With the support of local churches, grants and wonderful volunteers, these programs remain open today.
Throughout his life the things most important to Daryle were his Lord and Savior, his family, his community and service to others. Daryle was an active volunteer of many community organizations including various church committees, Kiwanas Club, Portland Pioneer Days, Woodsboro Giddy Up committee and events raising money for muscular dystrophy. In 1994, he was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year for Refugio County Chamber of Commerce. For 40 years, Daryle prayed over his community, the churches and Woodsboro ISD. Daryle had surrendered his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was baptized around the age of nine. It was his life mission to share the gospel with others so that sinners would receive the gift of salvation purchased by the blood of Jesus Christ. He attended the Grace Temple Church in Goliad, Texas. Daryle was called home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was reunited with his father, James Boyd Wilson, and his mother, Mary Evelyn Wilson.
Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Linda Wilson; daughters, Angie (Shane) Burgin, Erin (Sean) Sivils and Leslie (Larry) Garza; his grandchildren, Preston (Sarah) Sivils, Jonathan (Delaine) Sivils, Tyler Garza, Dara Burgin, Dylan Burgin, Haley Garza and Grayson Garza; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Evelyn and Liam Sivils; sister, Wrenda (Truman)Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daryle’s five grandsons, Preston, Jonathan, Tyler, Dylan and Grayson, along with his nephew Harrison Roper will serve as the pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include his close friends Jerry Wazel, Don Williams, James Weeks and Buster McKelvey.
A memorial service to honor his life will be celebrated on September 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Aaron Houston Memorial Football Stadium in Woodsboro, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good News, Inc for the Woodsboro food bank, mailed to P.O. Box 528 Woodsboro, TX 78393 or Grace Temple Church, 117 S. Temple St. in Goliad, TX.
