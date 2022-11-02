Datrell June Adickes Bethke went to be with the Lord October 30th, 2022, in Victoria, Texas. She was born to the late George and Emma Jeanette Taylor on August 11, 1940, in Tallassee, Alabama. June is preceded in death by her husband Arlis Walter Adickes, her husband Roman Lee Bethke, Jr., and her brother Don Taylor.
June was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved nothing more than being with and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of St. Peters Lutheran Church where she served as the treasurer for numerous years and various other committees. June also served her community in many ways as county treasurer in Goliad for eleven years. She also served on the GISD school board, was a member of Lions Club and an influential 4-H leader forming A.S.K.’M (Ander, Schroeder, Kilgore, Myersville) Club.
Mrs. June, as many called her, was well known for her cooking, especially her pies. She won many awards, most notably 2nd place at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo with her infamous pecan pie, but her favorite pie to make was her green grape pie. She had many more accomplishments and awards, too many to list. To know her was to love her and she will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her son Jon Arlis Adickes and daughters Laura Sue Rogers, spouse Don Rogers, and Amy Lynn Wilburn; siblings Judy Butts and Kenneth Taylor and spouse Sue; beloved grandchildren, Colby James May and spouse Regina May and their children Harper and Archer May, Sheldon Arlis May and spouse Kynsi May, Drake Paul Rogers, Laren Kate Rogers, Kaylynn Sue Wilburn, Brooke Taylor Adickes, Arlis Henry Adickes and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will begin with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 3, 2022, with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church - 1545 East FM 1961 Goliad (Ander), Texas.
