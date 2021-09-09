Debbie Montez, 50, born in Waxahachie, TX and raised in Goliad, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ September 1, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 17th, at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market St. in Goliad.
Debbie is survived by her parents, Loretto and Hermelinda Villegas of Goliad; daughters, Tracy Carlos, Heather Rodriguez, Jessica Montez; and in her own words “her favorite son-in-law,” John Carlos; 6 grandkids who were her pride and joy: John Jr, Jason, Dayton, Cryslynn, Brooklyn, and Kardi. She is also survived by her brothers, Loretto Villegas Jr., Billy Villegas; sister, Sandra Keith, and many nieces and nephews that she loved all dearly.
Debbie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Keith.
Debbie had the biggest heart and was so giving. She was so outgoing and the life of the party. Her laugh was so contagious and was always joking around. You knew when she was near because she was the loudest in the room. She was very talented and creative which she showed in her career as a hairstylist for 30 years. She was mostly known for her beauty salon “Curl up and Dye” in Victoria, TX. In her most recent years she had a change of heart and started her latest career in healthcare which she would say she really enjoyed.
