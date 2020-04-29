On April 26th, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Dementia Ramirez Martinez, 74 of Goliad, TX was called home. She entered this world surrounded by love and family and in the same manner, continued on her journey. She was born on December 20th, 1945 in Runge, TX to the late Gonzalo Ramirez and Margarita Cuevas.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the St. Margaret Mary Altar Society.
She is survived by her sons, Paulino Martinez III and Ricardo Martinez; her beloved grandchildren, Megan, Abram and Cyara Valdez; 9 sisters and 4 brothers. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paulino Martinez, Jr. and her daughter Yolanda Martinez; two brothers and one sister.
To honor her as pallbearers are Norman and Candelario Ramirez, Albert Martinez, Jr., Jesse Martinez, Joe Bustamante, Jr., and Steven Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Priscilla and Jacob Martinez, Ronnie Martinez, Vickie Rodriguez and Delia Rodriguez
Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow in San Jacinto Cemetery in Riverdale.
For more information visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements under the personal care and trust of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. 361-645-3216
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.