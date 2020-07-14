Demetria R. Arredondo of Goliad, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born December 22,1933 to the late Saragoza Rangel and Pilar Cardona. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alberto Rangel.
Demetria is survived by her husband of 68 years, Pablo Arredondo, Jr.; her brother, Martin Rangel and spouse, Manuela Porras; children, Rosita Manciaz and spouse, Jesse Manciaz Jr., Abel Arredondo, Margarita Galvan and spouse, Miguel Galvan and Consuelo Arredondo Macdougald; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members.
Demetria’s gracious personality went beyond family and extended to friends and people in general. She also had a fondness for animals, especially strays that she would nurse back to health and would never leave. Her gentle and caring spirit had a charming effect on all kinds of little creatures. At one point even a wild squirrel became so trusting of Demetria that it would scurry into the house and eat from her hand.
Her delight was music. She had a long list of songs whose lyrics she memorized and sang to the strum of a guitar. She loved dancing to Mexican polkas and rancheras. She could be seen throughout the day, sitting down and taking a moment to relax with a crossword puzzle.
Visitation for the public was held on Monday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home at 214 N. Market Street in Goliad, Texas.
Due to the corona virus the immediate family has chosen to have a private burial at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad
