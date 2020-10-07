Denver Carl Chambers passed away August 10, 2020. He was born May 30, 1969, in Greeley, Colorado, to Carl and Linda Chambers.
They moved to Goliad in 1979, and Denver graduated from Goliad High School in 1988.
He attended Blinn Junior College before moving to Dallas and later moved to Del Rio where he resided at the time of his death. He is survived by his brother Chad and his parents as well as his aunt Patty and several cousins.
Denver’s fondest memories were of his years growing up in Goliad and maintained many of those friendships. He had a heart of gold ... would give you his last penny if you needed it. He was a friend to everyone. He loved sports, his passion was playing golf.
