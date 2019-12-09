Donald Floyd McDonald of El Campo, died Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was born Feb. 20, 1929, in Vernon Parish, Louisiana to Robert and Arta Mae Corie McDonald. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard, retired Petroleum Engineer for Mobil Oil Corp., and a longtime member of Rotary Club of El Campo, BPOE Lodge #1749 and St. Philip Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Olivia Bluntzer McDonald; children, Katherine M. Jew and husband Andrew, Mary E. McDonald, Donald McDonald Jr. and Robert M. McDonald and wife Gina; grandchildren, Michael A. Jew, Nicholas A. Jew, Douglas M. McDonald, Gregory P. McDonald and Timothy J. McDonald; great- grandchildren, Sadie E. Jew and Lily McDonald; sister, Gloria Petersen; and sister-in-law, Janette McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Ivan Romig; daughter-in-law, Dolores McDonald; and brothers, Randal and Dale McDonald.
Visitation will begin 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Triska Funeral Home with a parish rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Donald F. McDonald may be made to the Salvation Army, Rotary International Foundation or St. Philip Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
