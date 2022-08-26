Dora Lemke Altman, 93, of Weesatche, Texas entered her Heavenly Home on August 20, 2022.
She was born on November 25, 1928 in Yorktown, Texas to G.H. Lemke and Leona Lemke.
Dora was married to C.W. Altman on December 23, 1945 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Weesatche, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Kay Krueger (Larry), Sharon Barnes (Al), Tommie Day (David), and Jody Altman-Lake (Eric) as well as 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on September 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at St Andrews Lutheran Church in Weesatche, Texas.