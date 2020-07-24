Dorcas Rhodes, a resident of Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. She was born August 11, 1923 to Ira and GraceHague in Thayer, Kansas.
Dorcas and Guy Rhodes, Jr. were married January 29, 1944 in Antioch, California. For the almost 51 years they were married, they lived in South Central Texas, San Antonio, Cuero, Goliad, Victoria and Meyersville. Dorcas was a homemaker, as well as an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting but most of all reading.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Diane) Rhoades of Cee Vee, Betty Rhodes of Goliad, and Barbara (Dennis) Knippa of Meyersville; grandsons, Joshua (Meagan) Knippa, Justin Knippa, Matthew (Melissa) Knippa and Brian (Amy) Rhodes.
She had 4 great-grandchildren, Emma, Carter, Annabelle and Print.
Dorcas was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband and grandson Jason Rhodes.
Our family extends our appreciation to the caregivers at Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
