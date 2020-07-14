Dr. Rebecca Ann Martinez
Dr. Rebecca Ann Martinez passed away on May 16, 2020 in Katy, Texas at the age of 65. Rebecca will be lovingly remembered by her surviving brother, Michael Martinez of Goliad, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, 1st Lt. Joe Robert Martinez and mother, Genevieve Moya Martinez.
Rebecca dedicated her entire life to the field of education with an emphasis of Special Education. She grew up in Point Comfort and graduated from Calhoun High School. Upon graduation, she headed to Texas Women’s College to receive her Bachelor’s Degree. Her burning desire led her to complete a Master’s degree at the University of Texas and a Doctorate Degree in Education. She taught at the University of Kentucky, the University of Ohio and her last eight years at the University of Texas in Psychology and Special Education. Her passion in education and helping economically deprived families who could not obtain resources was evident because she helped many families with Special Education needs outside of her work environment.
A lover of antiques, she would pull her brother’s arm and make him stop at antique shops whenever they were traveling. Antique browsing and shopping was an enjoyable pastime for Rebecca. In addition, being a multi-talented person, she completely restored a 1956 Chevrolet to a like new status, which caught the eye of many onlookers. She was also a lon-time member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, Texas.
A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held at a later date. Education is the basis of freedom.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494, 281-391-2424.
