Earline Garrett Inselmann Byrne died peacefully in Houston on January 23, 2020, in the presence of loving family. She was 96.
Born in Thornton, Texas December 20, 1923, she spent her youth in Lexington, Texas graduating from Lexington High. During World War II she met and married Jake Inselmann and moved to San Antonio where she lived until 1979.
She spent many satisfying years as both a career woman and mother, caring for 8 children and enjoying her 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren in her extended family who referred to her as Granny.
Earline’s career included employment at Frost Bank and Halliburton Oil Service Co. where she made lasting friendships and was a lifelong member of the Desk and Derrick Club. After the death of her beloved Jake, she met and married Patrick ‘P.E.’ Byrne, a lifelong resident of Goliad, Texas, beginning a new chapter of her life. Over the years, she made many deep friendships and spent valued time at the Goliad Senior Citizens Center with daily lunch, domino and card games. In the last year she resided in Houston at Holly Hall Retirement Center.
Earline was predeceased by her loving husbands, Jake Inselmann and Patrick Byrne; and son, Peter Inselmann.
She is survived by her children; Michael and Patricia Inselmann of Houston, Jean and Douglas Keen of Weaverville N.C., Jack Inselmann of San Antonio, Don and Cheslee Inselmann of Garden Ridge, Texas, Betty Curtis and Javier Martinez of Spain and step-daughters; Cynthia and Wayne Graybill of New Braunfels and Susan and Lenwood Krause of Victoria.
As a lifelong sports fan she watched all TV sports and especially rooted for the San Antonio Spurs against all comers. She annually hosted her large extended family for Thanksgiving dinner. Earline was a strong, private, independent minded person who loved nothing more than to spend time with friends and family who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Funeral Services are planned in San Antonio at Mission Park South, 1700 Southeast Military Dr. on February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. with burial immediately following.
Pallbearers: Madison Inselmann, Austin Inselmann, Wayne Graybill, Chris Baecker, Douglas Keen, J.P. Brault, and Ricardo Martinez.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Earline’s name to the Goliad Senior Citizens Center P.O. Box 1357 Goliad, Texas.
I am so sorry to hear of Earline's passing. Prayers and deepest sympathy for the family.
