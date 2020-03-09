Edna Mae Riggs, 89, of Goliad, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Mrs. Riggs was born June 30, 1930, to Irvin Julius “I.J.” and Margaret Stehle Hennig. She worked in the Goliad County Tax Office for many years. Her hobbies included cooking and canning the fruits and vegetables they grew, nurturing plants, sewing and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lamar Riggs; son, Robert Riggs; and brothers, James Hennig and Eugene Hennig.
Survivors include her son, Randy Riggs; daughters, Anna (Bob) Brennan, Wanda (David) Pounds and Laurie (Joe) Smith; grandchildren, Michelle Brennan, Robert Brennan, Sarah Garza, Keren Myers, Joel Riggs, Olivia Riggs and Kelly Smith; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, from 2 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 o’clock at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad with Pastor Randy Bruno officiating. Burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Brennan, Joel Riggs, Ricky Garza, Zachary Brennan, Tim Hennig and Mike Hennig.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Smith, Jon Riggs, Russell Doerr, David Koehne, Joe Reitz and Andy Cole.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, St. John’s Lutheran Church, or La Bahia Nursing Home.
A guestbook is available at gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.