Elaine Graver Moon, 79 of Goliad was reunited with her beloved husband in heaven on the morning of their 59th wedding anniversary, February 15, 2023 after a brief illness. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was born in San Benito, Texas on August 9, 1943 to the late Fred and Jean Nicol Graver. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Goliad where she served as the church secretary for many years. Elaine enjoyed cross-stitching and sewing and later in life ensured all her grands and great-grands had their own hand crafted baby blankets. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Elaine leaves behind her children Richard Dale Moon, Jr. (Liza), Donald Ray Moon (Tracy), Jeffrey Lloyd Moon, and Kristy Lynne Moon von Dohlen; her grandchildren Liza Moon (Junior), Ricky Moon (Haleigh), Molly Bennett (Tyler), Allison Moon, Lily Moon, John von Dohlen IV, Emily and Ansley von Dohlen; her great-grandchildren Camden Bennett and Aspen Moon; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim and Lois McDonald and Jane Graver; numerous nieces and nephews, and an abundance of great friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dale Moon, Sr., her parents, her sisters Betty Huseman and Marjorie Dunn, her brothers Gerald Graver and George Graver.
She was a wonderfully kind woman who was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad from 5-7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Goliad. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Moon, Jr., Donald Moon, Jeffrey Moon, William “Junior” Nuernberg, Richard Moon III, Dylan Benedick, Tyler Bennett, and John von Dohlen IV.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Goliad.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.