Elizabeth June “Betty” Loomis, 93, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Loomis was born June 10, 1926, in Seattle, Washington to Wilmer Sims and Bessie Downs.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Goliad. Her hobbies included working in her flower garden.
A remembrance service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the First United Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goliad Funeral Home.
