Elroy “Stump” M. Borth, 93, of Goliad, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Mr. Borth was born Nov. 11, 1926, to Arthur W. and Julian W. Henke Borth. He grew up in Goliad and attended Goliad High School, served in the U.S. Navy, then worked for Southwestern Bell for approximately 36 years. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Ruby; four siblings; and a daughter-in-law, Cydney Collins Borth.
Survivors include a son, Dr. Russell (Ann) Borth of Corpus Christi; a daughter, Renee (Mark) Stroman of Goliad; grandchildren, Dr. Mason Borth, Professor Caleb Stroman, Major Zachary Stroman, Sarah Butler and Tony Butler.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Stroman, Zachary Stroman, Mason Borth, Tony Butler, Stephen Spencer, Charlie Shirley, Dan Hill and Bobby Bauch.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad at a later date.
Memorial donations man be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas.
A guestbook is available at gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.