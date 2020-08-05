Emilio Mendoza Sr. passed away August 4, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born April 5, 1927 to the late Pedro Mendoza and Ynocencia Regalado.
Emilio served in the United States Army. He was very proud of his grandsons who also joined the military. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spending time at Dairy Queen with his coffee club.
He is survived by his children, Yolanda Rubio (Raymundo), John Mendoza (Dolores), Susan Salazar (Johnny), Robert Mendoza (Joann C.), Joe Mendoza (Celia), Irma Ybarbo (Luis), Larry Mendoza (Michelle), Brenda Mendoza (Leo R.), Richard Mendoza; brother, Amancio Rangel; 33 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Emilio was preceded in death by daughters, Sylvia M. Villarreal, Lydia M. Gutierrez; son, Emilio Mendoza, Jr; and sister, Celia Mendoza.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Serving Emilio as pallbearers will be John Mendoza, Robert Mendoza, Joe Mendoza, Larry Mendoza, Richard Mendoza, Johnny Salazar, Luis Ybarbo and Raymundo Rubio. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cameron Emiliano Renteria, Nathan Mendoza and Brian Ybarbo.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at gracefuneralhome.net.
Services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home – Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.