Emmett Roosevelt Albrecht passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 13, just days after his 89th birthday. He has returned to his Creator and is now reunited with his precious wife of 62 years, Dorothy, who passed away last year on August 31.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, with a funeral service at 3 p.m.. Burial to follow at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche.
Emmett was born on April 1, 1932 and raised on the Albrecht Ranch near Weesatche that has been in his family since 1889. After graduating from Goliad High School, he went to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. After an honorable discharge, he attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin and then the University of Texas in Austin where he received his mechanical engineering degree. While at UT he also met the love of his life, Dorothy Seggern.
Emmett and Dorothy started their life together in Taylor by helping family get through a tragic loss. While living in Taylor, both of their children, Cathy and Mark, were born. Emmett then went to work for Alcoa in Point Comfort so he and Dorothy raised their family in Port Lavaca where they lived for about 40 years. Emmett enjoyed a lengthy retirement and got to fulfill his life dream of moving back to his family ranch. They enjoyed dancing and attending all of the Country Opry shows in all of the surrounding towns. They were also very active in their church, the Texas German Society and their local Republican group.
Emmett was well known in his community for maintaining his pristinely manicured farm and ranch. He truly loved mowing grass, shredding pastures and doing farm and ranch work. He took great pride in keeping the ranch beautiful and his dream was for his family to keep the Albrecht Ranch going. Even though he had to quit doing ranch work the last couple of years of his life, he felt great joy in watching his family take over the ranch and had peace in knowing that they would keep his dream alive.
Emmett’s daughter, Cathy, would like to express her sincere gratitude to his personal caregiver, Liz Solis, who worked hand in hand with her to take care of him. Liz also took care of Dorothy in the final chapter of her life. Emmett truly enjoyed the time he spent with Liz as she could always make him laugh and she always took time to really listen to him and he loved talking with her. She was a dear friend to him and a gift from God to the entire family.
Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Emmie (Karnei) Albrecht; his wife, Dorothy (Seggern) Albrecht; and his brother, Clarence Albrecht.
Emmett is survived by his children, Cathy (Eddie) Vaughan and Mark (Karen) Albrecht; grandchildren, Blake Moore, Laura (Brian) Brooks and Kevin Albrecht; great grandchildren, Wyatt and Harper Brooks.
Emmett’s pallbearers will be Mark Albrecht, Blake Moore, Greg Albrecht, Eric Albrecht, Brandon Albrecht, Austin Albrecht, Connor Albrecht and Kevin Albrecht. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Vaughan, Vaughan Kelley and Ted Long.
