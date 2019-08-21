Ernesto Gonzalez, 75, of Goliad, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Mr. Gonzales was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Elsa to Nestor and Adeliada Gonzalez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Garcia; brothers, Frank Gonzalez, Martin Gonzalez, Adan Gonzalez, Alfredo Gonzalez, Lupe Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez.
Survivors include his wife, Dominga Anita Gonzalez; sons, Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. and Mark Gonzalez; daughters, Rose Sanchez, Georgia Alvarez and Amanda Balajadia; sisters, Emma Flores and Genieva Barnet; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Grace Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow in the Flores Cemetery in Goliad.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
