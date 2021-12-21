Ester Lee Littles, 93 of Goliad, Texas went home to be with the Lord December 18, 2021, after a long and well lived life. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Monday, December 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market Street in Goliad.The family requests all those in attendance to wear facial coverings.
Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.
Ester was born July 20, 1928, to the late Jerry David Anderson and Olivia Tucker. Ester united in marriage to Floyd Littles. To this union, they had 11 children, 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to being a devoted wife and loving mother, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. As an active member and an elder of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Goliad, Texas, she served on many ministries including chairperson of the kitchenm inistry, Sunday school teacher, choir member, church treasurer and she also participated in the Women & Mission Ministry.
Ester loved her church family and supported other churches in the community. She always served as a prominent prayer warrior, sharing advice and there was not a mouth she was not willing to feed and did so with love.
Ester worked in food service as a cook at the Goliad Hospital, Detar Hospital and a cafe in Victoria, Texas for many years.
Ester was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Littles; her three sisters, Eulah, Beulah and Lucille; her daughter, Betty Jo Bookman; and her son, Bruce Alan Littles.
Ester is survived by her sister, Shirley Newsom; her 9 children, Floyd David Littles, Kathryn McDow (Alvin), Elvis Littles, Arlene Taylor, Ernest Littles (Donna), Harold Littles (Sabrina), Everett Littles (Pauline), Roland Littles (Lydia), Willie Frank Williams; her grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
