Eufemia Cabrera Cano passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in La Bahia on August 14, 1925 to the late Nicholas and Felipa Ramirez Cabrera.
Eufemia is survived by 2 daughters; Herminia (Ricardo) Perez, Guadalupe (Israel) Baldez all of Goliad; 3 sons; Geronimo Cano Jr. of Edna, Rafael Cano & Elmo Cano of Goliad. Sister; Celestina Ortiz. Brother; Macario Cabrera; 28 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, loving husband of 65 years, Geronimo Cano, Sr., Sisters, Lucia Davila, Michela Flores, Lucinda Gallegos and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Private services were entrusted to Goliad Funeral home, and Mass was celebrated by Father Ty.
Goliad Funeral home
