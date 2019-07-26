Eva Salinas Hernandez went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Eva was born in Runge, Texas, to Cruz Carrales Salinas and Alfredo Salinas on October 17, 1929.
Eva was raised in Nordhiem/Yorktown until 1960 when she married Esequiel Hernandez of Goliad. She was a loving wife and mother.
Eva is preceded in death by her husband, Esequiel Hernandez; her brothers, Rigo Salinas, Antonio Salinas, Santos Salinas, Elijio Salinas; sisters, Lucia Garcia and Maria Caballero.
Eva is survived by sons, Roy (Rose) Hernandez, Richard (Chris) Hernandez and Randy (Janice) Hernandez; grand children, Reuben (Brittanie) Hernandez, Ricky (Amanda) Hernandez, Rebekah (Jose) Garza, Robert Hernandez, Raphael Hernandez and Gabriel Hernandez; great-grandchildren, David Garza, Matt Hernandez, Daniel Garza and Eva Hernandez.
Pallbearers will be Roy Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, Randy Hernandez, Reuben Hernandez, Ricky Hernandez and Robert Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raphael Hernandez and Gabriel Hernandez.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Funeral Home on 214 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas, from 4 to 7 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 238 N. Commercial St., Goliad, at 10 a.m. with the burial to follow at La Bahia Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
