Gaylan Ray Franke gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
He was born on October 17, 1940, to Walter and Neydien Franke in Goliad, Texas. After graduating high school, Gaylan worked in construction and later worked for the State Department of Public Transportation for 32 years before retiring. He then worked 8 years and retired from the County of Goliad. He was active in St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and served on the church council for many years, coached baseball and softball for Goliad County Little League, was involved in 4-H helping with the shotgun program and received the Friends of 4-H Award.
Gaylan was an avid fisherman, hunter and all-around outdoorsy person. He never met a stranger and was known as the Mayor of Weesatche. In addition to hunting and fishing, he enjoyed camping, gambling, family functions, spending time with his grandchildren, traveling and sports.
Gaylan met the love of his life, Gladys, while at a dance in Garfield. It was pretty much love at first sight. They were married on June 2, 1963, in Yorktown, Texas. They had 4 children, Debbie (Jaime), Kevin (Annette), Travis (Regina) and Crystal (Frankie). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Caleb (Karen), Joshua (Kandra), Lauren (Lee), Beth (Tyler), Taylor (Paul), Dustin, Shawn and Haylee; and 4 great grandchildren, Clark, Carver, Koralynn, Wade; and his four-legged companion, Trixie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 8, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers are Gaylan’s sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Crown Hospice or St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
