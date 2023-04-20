George Alberto Alvarez

George Alberto passed away March 18, 2023 at his home in Goliad, TX. He was born to the late Antonio and Juanita Alvarez on April 23, 1946 at home in Goliad, TX. He married the love of his life Adela Benitez in Victoria in 1970. In their marriage of 51 years they had 2 sons, George Anthony and Jesus “Jesse.”
They all resided on George’s sister’s property at 71 Camino LaBahia, Goliad, TX.
George worked on several ranches, loved to ride horse back. First ranch was the McCollum Ranch in Black Jack, Westhoff, Texas. Lots of roping, riding and hunting coons, rabbits, armadillos, you name it. Later on lots of construction companies, Easly Roofing, Wesley Rich Feed Store in Victoria. As he got older he went back to ranch work, fence building, tractor shredding and of course, his favorite horse work.
He had many saddles custom made and some gifted to him. Yes, of course, he had to dress the part, custom hats, belts, fancy buckles and his boots. And his Indian jewelry. He was one of the last real cowboys.Tipped his hat like a true gentleman.
George left his son George Anthony (Georgia) and grandsons: Angel (Naomi) and Ace (Yesenia) and six great-grandchildren; son Jesus; two sisters, Elena G. Alvarz and Nicolasa A. Tobar of Westhoff; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great, great-great and 3 greats.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, his parents and siblings: Jesus Alvarez, Barbara Calderon, Andres Alvarez, Sacarias Calderon, Tomacita Castillo, Dionicio Alvarez.
He was buried next to his wife at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Grace Funeral Hom in Goliad took care of the arrangements.