Guadalupe Arredondo, Jr., age 57, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Refugio, TX to Guadalupe and Elda Hernandez Arredondo, Sr. on June 23, 1963.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing softball. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Richard Arredondo; and niece, Ilene Arredondo.
Guadalupe is survived by his brothers, Tony (Jeanette) Arredondo of Refugio, TX and Trey King (Floie Maldonado) of San Diego, TX; sisters, Linda (Joe) Garcia of Goliad, TX, Maria DeLeon, Angelita “Porky” (Noe) Gomez, and Pauline Capistran all of Refugio, TX; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Serving as pallbearers; David Scott Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, Tony Lee Arredondo, Jr., John Arredondo, Randy Arredondo and Joe Garcia, Jr.
Family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 801 S. Reynolds Alice, TX with a holy rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Bernard Cemetery located in Woodsboro, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary of Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
