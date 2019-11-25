Guadalupe Perez Guerra, 75, of Goliad, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Mrs. Perez was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Goliad to Antonia Reyes and Benito Perez Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Domingo Guerra; daughters, Julie Flores and Karen Flores; a sister, JoAnn Webb; and brothers, Joe Perez and Benito Perez Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary (Melchor) Cavazos, Celia (Joe) Mendoza and Lydia Flores; five grandchildren, Kimberly Noonan, Steven Mendoza, Cassandra Martinez, Liberty McWilliams and Lillian McWilliams; sisters, Mary Pat Sandobal, Janie Davila, Dolores Lira, Sylvia Olson, Wanda Garcia, Martha Perez and Margarita Perez; and brothers, Ernest Perez Sr., Alfred Perez, Mario Perez, John Ray Perez and Carlos Perez.
Visitation was held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, with the family receiving friends from 3 to 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home. A rosary was recited there at 6 p.m. led by Annette Fee.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial followed in Cristo Rey Cemetery in Goliad.
Pallbearers were John Fermin Sandobal, Koda Hardin, Jack Hardin, Ernest Perez Jr., Robert Perez and Carlos Perez.
Honorary pallbearers were Steven Mendoza, Joe Mendoza, Melchor Cavazos, Ryan Noonan, Jesus Martinez, Ture Olson, Anton Perez, Chris Perez and Daniel Perez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
