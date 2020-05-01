Guadalupe Reyes Calvillo, December 12, 1920 – April 24, 2020
Our beloved mother went home to be with the Lord at the age of 99 on April 24, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX and enjoyed her early years in Goliad, TX where she still has family.
She attended Sidney Lanier High School and took courses at San Antonio College. Guadalupe worked in sales most of her life. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed cooking & baking, traveling and spending many summers at the coast with her family. Guadalupe had a true servant heart. She was one of the founding members of the Altar Society & the Guadalupana Society at Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as president at both. She remained very active with the church all of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Filemon Reyes and Maria Duque; her husband, Manuel H. Calvillo; two daughters that died at birth; her brother, Reynaldo Reyes and her sister, Amelia Hernandez. Guadalupe is survived by her sons, Richard Calvillo (Frances), Joseph R. Calvillo; daughter, Becky Salinas (Jerry); grandchildren, Catherine Castellano, Richard Calvillo, Erika, Amanda and Emily Salinas. Guadalupe is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of fl owers, donations may be made in her name to the Holy Family Catholic Church, 152 Florencia Ave., San Antonio, TX 78228.
The Family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.
Due to the current restrictions in place regarding COVID-19, Rosary, Mass, and Graveside services will be held for immediate family members only.
A live stream of her services will be available on her obituary at the Porter Loring website as follows:
Rosary: – Monday May 4TH, 2020 6 PM
Mass: Tuesday May 5TH, 2020 - 10AM
Graveside Service: Tuesday May 5TH, 2020 - 11:30AM
A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church with a reception to follow. Please check back on her obituary for the full details.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY, 1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212
