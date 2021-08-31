Harriet Jane Huber Karnei of Goliad, formerly of Needville, passed on August 25, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born July 3, 1935 in Yorktown to Harry and Agnes Huber. Upon high school graduation with the Class of 1953, she married James R. Karnei and was a devoted and loving wife for 59 years, 11 months, and 7 days. Together, they lived in Houston and Pasadena before relocating to Needville, Texas to raise their 4 daughters while babysitting for others. When her youngest entered school, she began her 23-year career with Houston Lighting and Power Company as the Office Manager.
Community involvement and service was of utmost importance to Harriet. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville, participating in the Women’s Guild and serving on the Consistory. She was a 4-H leader, teaching young girls to cook and sew. She was active in the Band Boosters, held officer positions in the PTA, Lifetime American Legion Auxiliary member, secretary of the Needville Youth Fair, and a 75-year member of the Sons of Hermann. Later, she began to volunteer as a Pink Lady for OakBend Medical Center in Richmond, where she spent her final days. She proudly served on the Needville City Council for 12 years.
Harriet continued to work when her husband retired in 1987 to care for the family farm in Goliad. She would join him on weekends until her retirement in 1992 slowly remodeling the “little yellow farmhouse” and making Goliad her permanent home. She gained and treasured a wonderful church family when she joined St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche. During the day, Harriet would drive to the Goliad County Senior Citizens Center to enjoy fellowship, meals, and the opportunity to play bingo, cards,and dominoes with her friends while also serving on its board. Her final treasured honor was being selected the 2020 Goliad Senior Citizen of the Year.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jo Beth Kloecker, Susan Gambill and husband Joe, Grace Hankins and husband Keith, Sandra Krenek and fiancé Dave Creager; grandchildren, Valerie Doble (Dennis), Travis Schellberg (Kristy), Brent Kloecker, Patrick Johnston (Lara), Morgan Greenhalgh (Tad), Laurel Masso (Jordan), Bryan Hankins (Nicole), Hale Gambill (Kathleen); sister, Pat DeDear (Don), sister-in-law, MeRi Allen (Bill); 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Harriet is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Charles Huber; great-grandson, Mason Doble; and son-in -law, Wyatt Holmes.
Visitation was held Sunday, August 29, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in Yorktown. Services took place Monday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m. outside under the pavilion at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche. Pastor Kevin Karnei officiated with the internment following at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church or the church or charity of your choice.
