Henry C. “Hank” Pfenninger left our great world for a better world on October 15, 2022. 

Left before him are parents Chris and Dolly Haas Pfenninger, sister Dorothy Pfenninger Overton, brother Sam Pfenninger, brother-in-law K. D. Cullum, step-daughter Pamala Kutach and nephews. 

Hank is survived by his sisters Betty Pfenninger Cullum and Shirley Pfenninger Seiler; step sons Tony and Don Kutach and his nieces  and nephews.  

He had a good life working for Central Power and Light as a lineman for almost 30 years.   

Honoring Hank’s wishes there will not be any scheduled services.

