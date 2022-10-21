Henry C. “Hank” Pfenninger left our great world for a better world on October 15, 2022.
Left before him are parents Chris and Dolly Haas Pfenninger, sister Dorothy Pfenninger Overton, brother Sam Pfenninger, brother-in-law K. D. Cullum, step-daughter Pamala Kutach and nephews.
Hank is survived by his sisters Betty Pfenninger Cullum and Shirley Pfenninger Seiler; step sons Tony and Don Kutach and his nieces and nephews.
He had a good life working for Central Power and Light as a lineman for almost 30 years.
Honoring Hank’s wishes there will not be any scheduled services.