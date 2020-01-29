Henry Ernest “Blackie” Simoneaux, 81, of Canyon Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Mr. Simoneaux was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Bellerose, Louisiana, and served in the U.S. Marines for several years. He helped run a race horse ranch in Hillsboro, helped manage a potato farm in Boise, Idaho, and was a truck driver for BJ Services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Smith Simoneaux; his parents, Ernest and Cecile B. Simoneaux; two brothers, Clarence and LeRoy Simoneaux; two sisters, Pauline Musco and Alice Bagala; and a nephew, Jesse James Simoneaux.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Ann “Patsy” (Mark) Ender of Canyon Lake, Mary Elizabeth (Jesse) Longoria of Poteet and Janie S. Salas of Goliad; two brothers, Larry (Beverly) Simoneaux of California and E.J. (Mary Jane) Simoneaux of Florida; five grandchildren, three step-grandsons; 18 great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Grace Funeral Home, Goliad
