Herb Ramzinsky, 83, was a beloved husband, father and friend to all. He was loved by many and departed on his journey to heaven on June 5, 2021. He was born on November 1, 1937, in Gonzales County.
Herb is survived by his wife, Sandy Ramzinsky; daughters, Debbie Ramzinsky Pease, Monica Wilson; grandson, Jesse McCollom; and stepchildren, Aaron and Cynthia Anguiano.
He was a long-time resident of Goliad.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N .Market Street, Goliad, 361-645-3216.
