Funeral services for Hunter Cunningham, 83, of Nacogdoches, were held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Nathan Hodge and Rev. Lorraine Brown officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hunter Cunningham, devoted husband, father, grandfather and ever-learning student of music, died July 28 in Nacogdoches.
Born May 20, 1938, in Goliad, Hunter, the youngest of four children, received a Bachelor of Music degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. A member of the Lumberjack Marching Band, Hunter met his wife Totsy on the band’s practice field, after Totsy, who just happened to be marching directly behind him, had determined that, “…he was really cute.”
Following a 32-year band directing career that included multiple awards for sweepstakes-winning bands in Alto, Kountze, Goliad, Taft and Baytown, Hunter retired in 1990.
Over the next 31 years, Hunter continued to satisfy his love of band-directing skills by taking masters-level courses during the summers, as well as private conducting and music scoring lessons from the legendary Eddie Green.
Following his return to Nacogdoches, Hunter continued his christian walk as a member of the “50/50” Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church of Nacogdoches, attended Lumberjack football games as a season ticket holder and took part on a daily basis as a high-ranking, card-carrying member of the exclusive, “McDonald’s Biscuit and Coffee Club.”
A man who spent a lifetime learning to improve his own personal and professional skills, Hunter will be often remembered for his simple, yet profound life motto: “Don’t forget where you come from.”
He will be greatly missed.
Hunter is survived by his loving wife, Totsy Cunningham; son, Randy Cunningham and wife, Charlise, of Baytown; daughter, Judi Thomas and husband, John, of Mesquite; brother, Monte Cunningham of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Laura Dawdy and husband, Matt, of Slaton, Dante Thomas, Claire Thomas and James Thomas, of Mesquite; one great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Fannie Cunningham; sister, Eddie Ray Greenwood and husband, John; brother, Dalton Cunningham and wife, Jean; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Cunningham.
Serving as pallbearers were Randy Cunningham, John Greenwood, John Thomas, Dante Thomas, John White and Jim Hagood.
Honorary pallbearers were Gary Davis, Greg Montgomery, Ralph Bego, Ryan Behrends, Bill Stephens and John Mark Connolly.
