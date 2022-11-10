Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Irma was born on August 22, 1965, to the late Claudio and Amada Rodriguez. Irma loved to have fun and laugh. She enjoyed crafting and painting. Irma also enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to fish and garden. Irma would love to sit outside by the warmth of a fire. One of Irma’s favorite things to do was watch You-tube videos. Irma loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Irma is survived by her sons, Joe (Brenna) Rodriguez and Dylan (Catrina) Rodriguez; husband Juan Arzola, Jr.; her siblings Rose Gonzalez, Rosalva Garza, Claudio (Esther) Rodriguez and her grandchildren, Gabriel, Riley, Delaney, Camron and Marcus.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Claudio and Amada Rodriguez; husband, Ernesto Rodriguez and her sister Yolanda Taylor.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
