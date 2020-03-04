Israel “Ray” Morales died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Mr. Morales was born Oct. 6, 1948, in Goliad to Lydia (Ramos) and Simon Morales Sr. He was an Army veteran, Master Sgt. who served in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart award. He was formerly a welder for Gifford Hill in Victoria.
Survivors include his father; two daughters, Roxanne (Joseph) Erecacho and Rae Michelle Morales; granddaughters, Rayegan, Selene, Aubrey and Ariana; brothers, Simon Jr. (Gloria) and Ricardo (Esther); sisters, Margaret Segura, Herminia (John) Longoria and Mary Ann (Robert) Guerrero; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad. Burial with military honors to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jaime Guerrero, Benjamin Guerrero, John Thomas Longoria, Adrian Segura, Brian Poff, Adan Morales, Rick Morales Jr. and Simon Morales III.
A guestbook is available at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(1) entry
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.