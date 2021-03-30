James Elbert Potter-Cowger, 77, of Goliad, Texas, died on March 16, 2021. James was born on May 10, 1943, in Henderson City, Rusk County, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda of 41 years; two sons, James Walter Cowger (Lisa) and Cody James Kelley; four daughters, Lisa Cowger White (Tom), Candis Swan, Charlotte Schindler and Stephanie Thompson. James is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Caroline White, Caitlin Obregon (Carlos), Kelsey Broderick, Sara Broderick, Cole Broderick, Kathryn White, Madeline Thompson, Cody Kyle Kelley, Wes Swan, Matthew Coker, and Isaac James Cowger. James is preceded in death by his mother, Bette Jo Baker; his father, James Cowger; and his brother,Willie Potter III. James spent most of his life working in the oilfield. He owned a store/bar on Lake Corpus Christi in Lagarto, Texas. James was a dedicated father and grandfather. He spent many hours with his grandkids playing what ever games from basketball with his grandsons, Wes and Isaac, to watching movies and treating them all to trips to the Dollar store and taking Cody Kyle, Wes, and Matthew to fort Fun. He would go to all their sports games even driving to Corpus to see the other grandkids games and events. James looked forward to going to the Golia Senior Center daily to visit with his friends. He loved to tell stories. He bragged about his private pilot license and how he soloed in just 4 hours. He had many friends; he was very loyal and would do anything for anybody. Wes says “PaPa” was the sweetest, bestest, most giving PaPa in the world, and he will be missed every day. A man of men. A good man. God bless. Services will be at a later date.
Guardian Funeral Home