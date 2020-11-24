Goliad – James “JJ” Leroy Johnson, JR was born Oct 3, 1964, in Goliad and Passed Nov 21, 2020 age of 56.
Preceded in Death by parents Leroy and Mildred Johnson, Grandparents William and Stella Davis, Ima Whitfield and Clyde Johnson.Many Uncles and Aunts.
Survived by Sisters Nancy (Kirk) Lubbock, Brenda Sheblak, Jennifer (Leighton) Lassmann, Niece Bethany (Sean) Willemin, Nephew Dakota Sheblak and Great Niece Brynley. Daughter Rebecca Lyn Johnson (Carolyn).
James was a beloved Son, brother, father and uncle.
James drove an Oilfield Vacuum truck for BFI Services, Goetz Services and Pro Field Services also a member of First Baptist Church in Goliad.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harbor Hospice in Victoria, Texas.
Family Memorial Service to held at a later date with Pastor Jay Fleming officiating.
Goliad Funeral Home – Goliad, Texas
