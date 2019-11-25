James Kent White, 73, of Goliad, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Dr. White was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Lubbock to Opal and A.J. White Jr. He graduated from Lubbock High School and earned a B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in Math Education. He taught four years near Lubbock, then 30 years at Goliad High School and Goliad Middle School, as well as a number of night courses for Victoria College. He also worked two years as a lab analyst at Dupont in Victoria.
In his retirement, he enjoyed writing a trivia column, “Mullet Over”, for weekly newspapers in seven states and competing in the Victoria Knowledge Bowl. He was known for his humor and puns.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Anna; three children, Kurtis (Katherine) White of Austin, Janna (Michael) Fletcher of Datchet near London, UK, and Julie (Justin) Herrera of Leander; and four grandchildren, Frank Fletcher, Theo Fletcher, Lorelai Herrera and Tyler Herrera.
A funeral service followed by a lunch and visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the First United Methodist Church of Goliad.
Memorial donations may be made to the FUMC Memorial Fund or a charity of one’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home,
