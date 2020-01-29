James Lee Landolt, 88, of Goliad, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Mr. Landolt was born May 7, 1931, in Pocahontas, Illinois.
Survivors include three children, Jean-Marie Landolt, Callum Lee Landolt and Anna Lee Landolt; and six grandchildren.
At a later date, family and friends will gather to remember him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
