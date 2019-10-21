James Marshall Prescott, 67, of Goliad, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
James’ family and friends gathered for a memorial service celebrating James’ life on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Goliad Golf Course, 1103 W. Fannin Street in Goliad.
James was born Nov. 28, 1951 to George and Grace Prescott. After high school, he joined the Air Force. He was a supervisor in the oil field for Exxon. His family would like to say a special thank you to all his Exxon friends for being with him during this time.
James is survived by his wife, Rebecca Prescott; his sons, Davis Prescott and wife, Shelley and James Prescott and wife, Jenna; his sister, Debbie Suter and husband, Tim; his grandchildren, Kaden Prescott, Kennedy Prescott and Reese Prescott; his niece and nephew, Sarah Shapiro and James Flora; along with other loving family members.
James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Prescott.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services were under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home – Goliad.
(1) entry
mrs prescott and family..so sorry for your loss.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.