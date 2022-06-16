James U. Baker, 66 of Goliad, Texas, formerly of Jacinto City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022, in Victoria, Texas, under the loving care of Hospice of South Texas.
James was born on June 25, 1955, in the foothills of Ashland, Alabama, the son of the late Ulyssus and Maurine Baker. Married December 8, 1972, he is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy Irene Humbird Baker.
James joined the Army at 17 years of age and was stationed at Fort Hood. After discharging from his military service, James worked as a machinist and had an extensive career with Texas Parks and Wildlife in many positions and locations. His most recent position included the Lead Maintenance Ranger for Goliad State Park from 2008 up until his well-deserved retirement in 2016.
James is survived by his son, William (Shelly) Baker; grandchildren, Luke and Graham all of Leander, Texas; brothers Denny and Willie Baker; aunt, Vida Patterson and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held in James’s honor on June 25, 2022, at the El Camino Real Visitors Center, in Goliad, Texas, at 2 p.m.