Jamie Ray McAdams of Goliad, lovingly known to so many as “08”, passed away September 11, 2021, at the age of 63. He was born November 17, 1957, in Goliad, Texas to the late Abe McAdams and Neva Billo McAdams.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 17th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11547 FM-622 in Schroeder. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 18th at 10 a.m.. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will follow immediately at St. Luke’s Cemetery.
Honoring “08”, pallbearers are Justin Harrell, Dustin Harrell, Chad Diebel, Brent Diebel, Bryan McAdams, Jason McAdams, Jonathon McAdams, Matthew Hillyer and Timothy Hillyer. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Billo, Lindsey Ellisor, Lindsay McAdams Elizardo, Justin Fossati, Corey Fossati and Adelynn Grace Metcalf.
In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by his uncle, Kirby Billo; aunt, Claudette Billo; cousin, Billy Bob Billo; and his brother, Avery McAdams.
Jamie, “08”, is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon McAdams; children, Shane Preston McAdams and his wife, Lea Ann and Shawn Krueger McAdams and his husband, Josh; siblings, Mattie Carpenter, Bob McAdams and his wife, Judy, Lea Fossati and her husband, Richard and Marlon McAdams; 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Ellisor, Justin Harrell, Dustin Harrell and Joran Rose; and one great-grandchild, Adelynn Metcalf, who was the “the light of his eye”. Adelynn will deeply miss Her “08.”
Jamie went to work for Brown & Root at an early age, and remained with them as a pipefitter supervisor for many of his working years. He loved his family and getting together for barbecues, making sausage or even just gathering around a pickup bed and telling tall tales. He also enjoyed working in his yard and pasture, watching his plants bloom and naming the animals that would come to his yard and feeders…except for the moles.
Everyone knew “08” as a Jack of all Trades: “he could do anything, build anything, fix anything.” Jamie had a meticulous attention to detail which showed beautifully in his wood working, welding and his restoration of a variety of old things. But after all his work, projects and outdoor activities, his true joy in life was spoiling little Miss Adelynn... she melted his heart.
Jamie’s family requests donations in his memory to be made to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion. The doctors, staff, and volunteers at the Dornburg Center made his final days peaceful, and the family truly appreciates all the special love and support they provided, including honoring his wish to spend time outside with nature in his final days.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
