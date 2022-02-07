Janice Frances Rawson passed away peacefully February 1, 2022 at the home of Karol and Don Brinkman, lovingly surrounded by her family.
Janice was born 100 years ago in Elkins Park PA, the daughter of Charles and Helen Culyer. She and her two sisters were raised in White Plains, N.Y., a suburb of Westchester County. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years, Mert Rawson and her two sisters Helen (Bob) and Mick (Bill).
Janice is survived by her two daughters Karen (Vin) Sbarra, Karol (Don) Brinkman, seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
So many people have asked what her secret was to living for 100 years. She would say: “ I walked Bonnie - her beloved Schnauzer - everyday for twelve years, ate a well balanced meal and had a drink before dinner each evening”. When living in Georgia she drank her favorite wine-Two Buck Chuck- and when she moved to Ohio, Baileys became her favorite before dinner drink.
To have the life she treasured for so many years, her advice would be: adopt a dog, eat well, and raise a glass of Baileys, or wine, and together we will toast Janice and her legacy……….
A private interment this spring will take place in her beloved city of White Plains.
Janice received incredible service from Traditionals Hospice Care and her family will be forever grateful for the extraordinarily unselfish and loving care that was extended to her each time they entered our home.