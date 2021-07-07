Joe Louis Martinez passed away July 4, 2021. Louis was born in Goliad to the late Joe B. Martinez and Sarah R. Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Ada V. Martinez; sister, Mary Alice Grace of Goliad; brothers, Earnest R. Martinez of Goliad, and John M. Martinez of Scottsdale, Arizona.
He was employed by Aloe Field Concrete and Hanson Concrete Pipe in Victoria until his retirement.
Visitation will be at Grace Funeral Home, in Goliad on Thursday evening, July 8, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
A funeral mass service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Goliad Immaculate Conception Church followed by a graveside service at the Flores Cemetery in Goliad.
Our sincere appreciation to all the staff at Hospice of South Texas, as well as our family and friends for all their support and prayers.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.