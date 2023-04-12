John Edward Carter, 80, of Goliad was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Victoria, Texas after a long and hard-fought battle with multiple health conditions.
He was born in Hoboken, Georgia on February 16, 1943, to the late Vera (Lewis) and Ivey Carter. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Goliad where he served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years, while also holding positions on numerous church committees, always willing to serve, lend a hand, and advise wherever needed.
Ed grew up in Waycross, Georgia and served his country in the United States Air Force. He served locally on Goliad City Council and was very active in the community over the years, including sponsoring many local youths in 4-H and the Goliad County Fair. He enjoyed the outdoors, including building chicken coops and obstacle courses for his farm animals, gardening, cooking and canning, baking and endlessly visiting with friends and his church family. He was known at the local Dairy Queen as Big Ed and was a permanent fixture and coffee drinker there on weekday mornings until his health kept him from going.
Ed leaves behind his daughter Elizabeth Dawn Carter and son John Robert Carter; his only grandson Riley Night Garcia; his sisters-in-law, Joann Carter and Vickie Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an abundance of great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Avant Carter, Sylvanus Carter, Arlis Carter, Felice Carter, Buford Carter, Wiley Carter, Curtis Carter, Tommy Carter and his sister Avalyn (Carter) Hill.
Ed will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Goliad where a meal will be provided afterwards. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Goliad’s 175th Anniversary Celebration Fund.
